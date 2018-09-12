Kevin Cash on the keys to the win: Blake, Blake, Blake
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Wednesday's home victory over the Cleveland Indians and the spectacular outing from left-hander Blake Snell, who took a no-hitter in the seventh inning.
