WATCH: Blake Snell dominates with 9 strikeouts in 7 innings
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Blake Snell
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
Watch Tampa Bay Rays All-Star lefty Blake Snell tear through the Cleveland Indians to the tune of nine strikeouts in seven innings.
