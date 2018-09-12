JT Riddle: ‘I gotta trust everything that I’ve been doing, before the injury happened’
Miami Marlins infielder JT Riddle talks about returning from the D.L. due to his wrist injury, José Ureña’s performance, and his solo homer against the NY Mets Tuesday night.
