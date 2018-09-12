Trevor Richards kicks things off for Marlins in doubleheader
Video Details
- Brett Netzer
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Ken Tanigawa
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
- Trevor Richards
-
The Miami Marlins have right-hander Trevor Richards on the mound Wednesday evening as they gear up for a doubleheader against the New York Mets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices