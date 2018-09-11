Marlins LIVE remembers and honors September 11th
Today the Miami Marlins and people across the country pay somber tributes to the events that occured on September 11th 2001. Craig Minervini, Tommy Hutton and Jeff Nelson share their thoughts on the tragedy that stunned the nation 17 years ago.
