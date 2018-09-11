Covering the Bases: Sweet Lew back in effect for Marlins
Video Details
FOX Sports Florida's Janelle Johnston covers the bases with the Miami Marlins, from some strong pitching in September to the sweet swing of Lewis Brinson since he rejoined the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices