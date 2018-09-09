Brandon Lowe: ‘I wouldn’t want to be an opposing pitcher trying to find somebody to get out in our lineup’
Video Details
"I wouldn't want to be an opposing pitcher trying to find somebody to get out in our lineup. It's 1 through 9; there are no breaks. -Brandon Lowe speaks with Rich Hollenberg about the Rays' sizzling offense after sweeping the Orioles.
