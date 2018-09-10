Steven Stamkos says camp is where bringing Cup back to Tampa Bay begins
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos says his body feels great after a strong summer of training. The captain says camp in where bringing the Cup back to Tampa Bay begins.
