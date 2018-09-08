Rays participate in Cut for a Cure to raise awareness, funds for battle against pediatric cancer
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays participated in Cut4ACure and got some stylish cuts and color to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. This program --ran by the Nationals Pediatric Cancer -- provides funds to doctors trying to find improved treatments for children battling cancer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices