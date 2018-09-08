Diego Castillo opens up for Rays in Game 2 vs. Orioles
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays have Diego Castillo opening things up Saturday evening as their series against the Baltimore Orioles continues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices