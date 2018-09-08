WATCH: Lewis Brinson smacks double, 3-run homer in loss to Pirates
Video Details
Miami Marlins OF Lewis Brinson is staying hot at the plate with his double and 3-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
