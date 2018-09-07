Mark Richt hoping Saturday will allow Hurricanes to put depth on display
Video Details
- CFB
- FCS (I-AA)
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Hurricanes
- MEAC
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Savannah State Tigers
-
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt says he is hoping to be able to use the team's depth Saturday against Savannah State, as long as the first-teamers do what they are supposed to.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices