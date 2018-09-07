Dan Mullen on facing Kentucky: SEC opener sets the tone for the season
Video Details
Florida coach Dan Mullen wants to make sure the Gators maintain their intensity when they face off against Kentucky, saying the SEC opener often sets the tone of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices