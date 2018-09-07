Willie Taggart wants FSU to turn full attention to Samford, not dwell on last week
FSU Seminoles coach Willie Taggart says the team has to use the short week to turn its full attention to Samford and not dwell on the season-opening loss to Virginia Tech.
