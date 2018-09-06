FSU’s Willie Taggart examines season-opening loss to Virginia Tech
Video Details
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
- Virginia Tech Hokies
-
FSU Seminoles coach Willie Taggart says a lack of execution from both the players and the coaches is what led to the team's season-opening loss to Virginia Tech.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices