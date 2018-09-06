WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier blasts 2 homers in series finale vs. Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier launches two home runs to try and catch up to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night.
