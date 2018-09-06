Don Mattingly on Sandy Alcantara: “That was some power stuff right there.”
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Sandy Alcantara
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly on Sandy Alcantara's 7 scoreless innings and other contributors in the series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices