Kevin Kiermaier on his batting: ‘I feel pretty locked in right now’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier talks about the loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, even though he delivered two home runs for the Rays.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices