Sandy Alcantara back on the scene as Marlins try to take series from Phillies
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Sandy Alcantara
-
The Miami Marlins have top-prospect Sandy Alcantara back on the scene Wednesday night as they finish up their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices