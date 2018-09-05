Tommy Pham comments on putting together 10-game hitting streak while banged up
Video Details
Tommy Pham gives us some insight into a pro's mentality on playing hurt and still helping the team. He's on a 10-game hitting streak for the Rays despite being banged up.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices