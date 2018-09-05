Jalen Beeks says Rays’ positive environment has helped him grow
Jalen Beeks talks about his performance in the win and how working with Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder helped him to engage his lower body more. He says the Rays' positive environment has helped him grow and is grateful to be part of the team.
