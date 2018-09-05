WATCH: Rays put up 3 runs in 7th, shut out Jays 4-0
Ji-Man Choi, Tommy Pham, and Matt Duffy all drove in runs in the 7th, helping secure the 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
