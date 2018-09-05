Baseball 101: The rules of the DH and the DL
Video Details
In the latest episode of Baseball 101, FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco and Gaby Sanchez examine the rules of the designated hitter and the disabled list.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices