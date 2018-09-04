Run it back: Ryne Stanek opens for Rays for a 2nd straight night
Right-hander Ryne Stanek will be the Tampa Bay Rays' opener for the second straight night Tuesday as the team continues it season against the Toronto Blue Jays.
