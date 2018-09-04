MUST SEE: Ji-Man Choi hits a solo homer in Game 1 vs. Blue Jays
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Ji-Man Choi
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ji-Man Choi launches a solo homer in the 7th inning to make it 7-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
