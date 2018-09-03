Marlins righty Jose Urena on locking in after giving up HR
Video Details
Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena talks about his gameplan with J.T. Realmuto on Monday afternoon and how he was able to lock in after allowing a solo home run in the second inning.
