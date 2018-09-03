A whipped-cream covered Lewis Brinson feeling good being back in the bigs
Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson fights through a face full of whipped cream to tell Craig Minervini how he is feeling at the plate now that he is back in the majors.
