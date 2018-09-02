WATCH: Brandon Lowe, C.J. Cron homer to help Rays move to 10 games above .500
Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe and C.J. Cron blasted home runs in route to clinching a series win over the Cleveland Indians.
