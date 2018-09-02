WATCH: J.T. Riddle fields a ball barehanded to get the out
Video Details
Miami Marlins SS J.T. Riddle catches ground ball with bare hand to get the out at first and to get the fresh catch of the day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices