Martin Prado thrilled to be back with Marlins
Video Details
Miami Marlins 1B Martin Prado talks with Craig Minervini about how thrilling it is to be back on the diamond helping his team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices