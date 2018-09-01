Don Mattingly compliments Dan Straily’s performance, breaks down how game got away
Don Mattingly compliments Dan Straily's strong 8 innings pitched and breaks down how the game got away from the Marlins in the 9th. He says the team plans on calling on some players tomorrow.
