Tyler Glasnow reacts to his start: ‘I was in the zone and felt pretty good’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Tyler Glasnow
-
Tampa Bay Rays righty Tyler Glasnow shares his thoughts on his start against the Cleveland Indians in the first game of the series, mentioning even though he felt like he had a good start, Indians’ pitcher Corey Kluber was a challenge.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices