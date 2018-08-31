Dan Straily gets the call as Marlins open up homestand vs. Blue Jays
Video Details
The Miami Marlins send right-hander Dan Straily to the mound Friday night as they begin a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices