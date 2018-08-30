Don Mattingly on 11-run 7th inning: ‘The skies opened’
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Trevor Richards
-
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the loss to Boston Red Sox, mentioning the 11-run seventh inning and Trevor Richards’ start.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices