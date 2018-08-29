Mark Richt explains what makes Miami’s dynamic defense click
Video Details
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt explains how the offense can benefit from going up against the team's elite defense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices