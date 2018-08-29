Diego Castillo looks to get Rays back on track after tough Game 1 loss to Braves
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Diego Castillo goes up against the Atlanta Braves and Sean Newcomb looking to get his team on another winning streak.
