Jake Bauers on Adam Duvall’s hustle play that gave the Braves the go-ahead run
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays 1B Jake Bauers details Adam Duvall's hustle play that gave the Braves the go-ahead run in the 8th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices