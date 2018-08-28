Covering the Bases: Wei-Yin Chen’s hot summer has Marlins feeling good
Video Details
- Brian Anderson
- Brian Anderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Wei-Yin Chen
-
Brian Anderson joins the 10-plus homer club and Wei-Yin Chen sizzles in the summer as FOX Sports Florida's Janelle Johnston covers the bases with the Miami Marlins.
