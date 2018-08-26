Rays donate $1 million to Take Stock in Children, honor NPO at The Trop
The Rays Baseball Foundation donated $1 million to Take Stock in Children. The NPO is active in over 800 Florida schools and focuses on providing free college tuition to at-risk students who graduate from high school crime and drug-free.
