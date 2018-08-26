Joey Wendle says Rays’ 7-game winning streak is all about confidence
After recording 2 singles, sac fly, walk, and a SB for the Rays, Joey "MENDLE" Wendle tells Michelle Margaux this 7-game win streak comes down to playing with more confidence.
