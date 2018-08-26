Kevin Cash: Any time you limit that team, you’re doing a lot of things correctly
Video Details
"Any time you go up against that team, that lineup, and you limit them offensively, you're doing a lot of things correctly." Kevin Cash on the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices