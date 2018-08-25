Wade Boggs throws out ceremonial first pitch at Tropicana Field
Video Details
Wade Boggs throws out the first pitch before Game 2 the of Rays-Red Sox series during Players' Weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices