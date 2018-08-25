Special Olympics Florida discuss partnership with Marlins, $25,000 donation
Dr. Yvonne Johnson Board Member, Special Olympics Florida talks with Craig Minervini about their partnership with the Marlins and what the team's $25,000 donation means to the organization.
