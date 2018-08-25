Carlos “El Final” Gomez says Rays need to finish the season strong
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez discusses the victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the series and discusses how the Rays need to finish the season strong.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices