Kevin Cash impressed with Rays with win over Red Sox, talks about Mallex Smith’s hospitalization
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the 10-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox to open the homestand Friday night. Also, outfielder Mallex Smith was hospitalized and placed on the disabled list due to a viral infection.
