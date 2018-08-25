WATCH: Rafael Ortega makes leaping catch at wall in 9th-inning shutout win
Video Details
Miami Marlins OF Rafael Ortega makes a leaping catch at the wall in the 9th-inning shutout win over the Atlanta Braves.
