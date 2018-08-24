WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier wins game for Rays and secures 4-game sweep
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kansas City Royals
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier hits a walk-off in the 9th inning to finish the sweep over the Kansas City Royals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices