Rays welcome Nathan Eovaldi back as series vs. Red Sox kicks off
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays ready to host Nate Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox for the 1st time at the Trop since he was traded
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices