Get ready for ‘Inside the Marlins: Building the Future’
Video Details
From the ground up, learn how the Miami Marlins are preparing for the future with the trailer for "Inside the Marlins: Building the Future," which premieres Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida. Check your local listings for future airings.
