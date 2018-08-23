JT Riddle talks about his pinch-hit 2-run home run, red-hot bat
Video Details
JT Riddle talks about his pinch-hit 2-run home run in the 8th inning and his red-hot batting for the Miami Marlins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices